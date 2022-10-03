NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Take a sneak peek from NMU’s upcoming musical comedy on Upper Michigan Today episode 131
Kendyl Dahlstrom and Jill Grundstrom of the NMU Theatre and Dance Program talk about an...
Kendyl Dahlstrom and Jill Grundstrom of the NMU Theatre and Dance Program talk about an upcoming musical production on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour.

Upper Michigan Today talks about weekend events, fall colors, and a Michigan cat with a world record.

Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions.

Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the first cohesive musical running at the Forest Roberts Theatre this fall.

NMU’s Department of Theatre and Dance Director Jill Grundstrom and freshman actress Kendyl Dahlstrom talk about preparations, transformations, and what to expect from the musical comedy.

What to expect from Northern Michigan University's upcoming musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Dahlstrom sings ‘Woe is Me’ from her role in the production.

Actress Kendyl Dahlstrom shares a sneak peek from her role in NMU's upcoming production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee".

And finally... Grundstrom and Dahlstrom share when and where you can see the show.

When and where to see the upcoming musical from the Northern Michigan University Department of Theatre and Dance.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the show at tickets.nmu.edu

You can watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Family time.
New pumpkin patch opens in Houghton
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

The Art Drop Shop & Studio advertises upcoming workshops and events.
The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday
Jim's dedication to helping veterans lead to him being selected.
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
UP culinary combo teams up to provide fine dining near Detroit