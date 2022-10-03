NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour.

Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions.

Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the first cohesive musical running at the Forest Roberts Theatre this fall.

NMU’s Department of Theatre and Dance Director Jill Grundstrom and freshman actress Kendyl Dahlstrom talk about preparations, transformations, and what to expect from the musical comedy.

Dahlstrom sings ‘Woe is Me’ from her role in the production.

And finally... Grundstrom and Dahlstrom share when and where you can see the show.

You can buy tickets and learn more about the show at tickets.nmu.edu

