NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient

Elizabeth Williams
Elizabeth Williams(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies.

Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students going into public service. In November, Williams will be flown to a conference in New York City, where she will meet the other students and former President Barak Obama.

“I’m so honored to receive it, especially after being able to meet some of the people, virtually of course, who have also won the scholarship. The group is so diverse so being able to be representative of the U.P. and rural areas is really cool,” Williams said.

As part of the scholarship, Williams will voyage in the summer to Copenhagen, Denmark where she will design and work a summer internship program.

