New artists workshop series features seasoned professional art teachers

Painting by Marlene Wood, Workshop Coordinator
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new artists’ workshop series is giving artists a chance to hone their craft in a beautiful setting. A multi-artists workshop series will be set at a private resort on Lake Superior near Au Train.

Artists Gene Bertram, a retired art teacher, and Marlene Wood, past owner of Positive Strokes Art School, are among the instructors for the workshops.

“It’s a great opportunity for beginning artists and artists who’ve been painting for a while and who just want to try something new and learn different techniques from other artists,” Gene Bertram said.

“We have a variety of teachers and a variety of wonderful things to learn and the most beautiful place in the world really. Where the Rock River meets Lake Superior, you can’t get much better than that,” Marlene Wood said.

The workshops continue this week through Thursday. To sign up call the Workshop Coordinator, Marlene Wood at (847) 791-8403 or Gene Bertram’s Seaside Studio at (906) 250-8604 or email at posstroke@sbcglobal.net.

