Mild autumn days before rain picks up midweek

Strong high pressure centered over the Great Lakes region keeps conditions mild and mainly on the dry side in Upper Michigan Monday night through Tuesday, limiting rain chances moving in from the Northern Plains.

Eventually, a system from the Canadian Prairies dips down to the U.P. Wednesday, scattering rain from west to east through the evening. The digging jet stream behind the system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow is possible especially during subfreezing overnight hours in interior locations.

Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated light showers overnight; southwest winds 5 to 10 miles per hour

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (milder near the Lake Superior shores)

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with stray light showers; warm with southwest winds 5 to 15 miles per hour

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, first in the western counties in the afternoon then spreading eastward in the evening; southwest breezes 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western interior overnight; windy with north winds gusting over 30 mph; cooler

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and isolated rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers; mild

>Highs: 60

