Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student.
The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion. All funds raised from the event will go to a Jordan DeMay scholarship.
