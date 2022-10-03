Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay(DeMay family/WLUC-TV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student.

The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion. All funds raised from the event will go to a Jordan DeMay scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Family time.
Houghton’s first very own pumpkin patch is now open
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot

Latest News

U.P. restaurants team up to provide fine dining
Gas prices in decline
Gas price averages continue to rise across the state
Future temperature model for Thursday at 5 PM.
Mild start to week followed by Canadian cold
TV6 Weather 10.02.22
TV6 Weather 10.02.22