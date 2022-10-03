Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
Jim Provost has been selected as Marquette County’s Veteran of the Year
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year.
American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection.
The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on October 7, at the American Legion Post 44 in Marquette.
