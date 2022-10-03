Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

Jim Provost has been selected as Marquette County’s Veteran of the Year
Jim's dedication to helping veterans lead to him being selected.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year.

American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection.

The Marquette County Veteran's Alliance works with agencies across the U.P. to get veteran's the help they need.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on October 7, at the American Legion Post 44 in Marquette.

