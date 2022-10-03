Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April.

Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water Heating. When Menards management tried to contact Smith to tell him he won, he didn’t believe it was real.

“It’s a wonderful day, you don’t win a vehicle every day so I’m very appreciative, very thankful to Menards and actually we thought it was a scam. [The] Menards local office was so great at tracking us down and convincing us that it was legitimate, they were persistent and we thank them for that too,” Smith said.

Menards holds monthly vehicle giveaways. Entries are only available in-store.

