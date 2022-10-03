Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot.
Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who was taken into custody. The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County jail for a probation violation and a warrant was executed for the individual’s residence where the stolen items were found.
Charges will be sought for the larcenies. The investigation is ongoing.
