Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot.

Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who was taken into custody. The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County jail for a probation violation and a warrant was executed for the individual’s residence where the stolen items were found.

Charges will be sought for the larcenies. The investigation is ongoing.

