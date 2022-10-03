Gas price averages continue to rise across the state

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages have jumped by double digits; rising another 23 cents since last week’s report.

The current state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $4.17 per gallon. This price is 33 cents more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year. This increase is caused by higher demand for gas; and a tighter supply. The national average is lower, currently at $3.80 per gallon.

Around the Upper Peninsula. Schoolcraft County has the highest gas average at $4.41 per gallon. Baraga has the lowest average at $4.06 per gallon.

