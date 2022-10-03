Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday.

The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings.

While Norway was a mining town, early settlers were a melting pot of Scandinavian and Swedish descent. This festival celebrates that heritage.

“We have a Viking village that is set up. That is where Viking reenactors that give you a little glimpse as to what life was like in Viking times,” said Carol Sundstrom, festival committee member. “I know the children really enjoy the combat demonstration with the swords.”

The festival kicks off on Friday and will continue until Sunday evening. It is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.