FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Family time.
New pumpkin patch opens in Houghton
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
Barbara Karpus poses with Father Dominic Agyapong, pastor of St. Sebastian Parish in Bessemer,...
Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida