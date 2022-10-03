Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday

Prospective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff.
Some of the equipment community members can tour
Some of the equipment community members can tour(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff.

The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open house annually since the new facility was built.

“We are going to have membership specials, staff on site offering tours of the YMCA. We will also have snacks and refreshments available. We really want people to come learn about the YMCA and what we have to offer,” said Jonathan Ringel, Northern Lights YMCA executive director.

The event is all day Wednesday and is free for anyone to attend. The YMCA center in Delta County will host different community events at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Family time.
New pumpkin patch opens in Houghton
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients

Latest News

Barbara Karpus poses with Father Dominic Agyapong, pastor of St. Sebastian Parish in Bessemer,...
Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards
Elizabeth Williams
NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient
Community members can learn about Viking culture during the three-day festival
Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot