Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff.

The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open house annually since the new facility was built.

“We are going to have membership specials, staff on site offering tours of the YMCA. We will also have snacks and refreshments available. We really want people to come learn about the YMCA and what we have to offer,” said Jonathan Ringel, Northern Lights YMCA executive director.

The event is all day Wednesday and is free for anyone to attend. The YMCA center in Delta County will host different community events at the end of the month.

