Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

