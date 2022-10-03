The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can drop into the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall for a ‘drink and draw’ event this Wednesday.

The Art Drop Shop & Studio welcomes anyone aged 21+ for a free night of art creation and socialization from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Shop owner Joel Siegel talks about the mission of his business and other ongoing projects you’ll find in the space.

The Art Drop Shop hopes to fuel the creative community in Marquette.

Siegel details upcoming workshops and invites you in for a Tim Burton-themed artist hours event on October 20.

The Art Drop Shop offers art programs and more affordable art supplies.

The Art Drop Shop will be featured in its first ‘First Thursdays Art Walk’ this Thursday.

The Art Drop Shop is located in the lower level of the Masonic at 130 West Washington St., Marquette.

