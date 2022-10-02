Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in Lincoln, Nebraska.(Jacob Elliott)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOLN/Gray News) - A passenger’s iPhone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in Nebraska, claiming the lives of six people.

Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash around 2:16 Sunday morning.

The department says the call came from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was involved in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

After arriving on the scene, officers say they found a vehicle believed to be a black Honda Accord had struck a tree. Preliminarily investigation shows the car appeared to cross the roadway and strike a tree in a yard.

Fire and rescue personnel took one occupant, a 24-year-old woman, to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The police department later reported on Facebook that the woman died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The remaining five occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. The police department says the victims’ ages ranged from 21 to 26, and all of them were men.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Our hearts are heavy for the victims’ families,” the department said. “We are working to notify the families of the deceased and request privacy for them as they grieve. We extend our condolences to their families and friends.”

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402 441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
generic fatal fire
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Competency exam ordered for suspect charged with homicide in death of L’Anse man
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Barrel and Beam's popup kitchen.
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Family time.
Houghton’s first very own pumpkin patch is now open