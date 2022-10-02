New kitchen pop up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales.

Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.

“It’s just a good time for people to gather and talk about the things that make beer possible, like agriculture and harvest seasons and all that kind of thing. To also get other business that we like to partner up with here all on the same day,” said Nick VanCourt, the co-founder and brewer at Barrel and Beam.

Barrel and Beam hosted a popup of their new kitchen, which will available all the time starting October 19

