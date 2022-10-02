Mild start to week followed by Canadian cold

Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the 40s and 50s. An isolated rain shower could clip Ontonagon and Gogebic counties Monday morning, but most areas will stay dry. Highs Monday will largely be in the 60s, though a few places should reach the lower-70s. We’ll stay around 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see an isolated shower Tuesday, with better chances for rain Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A strong cold front will push temperatures from the 50s early Thursday to the 40s--at best--by the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

>Lows: 40s & 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated light rain shower possible across the far western U.P. in the morning.

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible. Expect breezy conditions in the Keweenaw Peninsula, with wind gusts to 20 mph possible.

>Highs: Around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers. The best chance of rain will come in the afternoon.

>Highs: Around 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely. Expect a transition to lake-effect rain during the afternoon. Breezy conditions can be expected, with quite windy conditions in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

>Highs: 50s early, dropping to the 30s & 40s by late-afternoon

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated lake-effect rain shower possible. The best chance for precipitation is in the morning.

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Expect breezy conditions in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated lake-effect rain shower possible from Marquette county westward. Breezy conditions are once again expected in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

>Highs: 50s

