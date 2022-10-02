Michigan State House representative tours Marquette

Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden meets with NMU students
Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden meets with NMU students(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday.

35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court.

During the meet and greet, students from the Northern Michigan University Democratic Club met and asked questions. Bolden said meetings like Saturday’s are key to community outreach.

“Meeting college students or any young people really just fills my heart because we know that there are our future. We need them to get involved so that folks like me can retire when it comes time,” Rep. Harris Bolden said.

After Bolden leaves Marquette, her next stop on the list is Detroit this Monday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Competency exam ordered for suspect charged with homicide in death of L’Anse man
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
generic fatal fire
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Family time.
Houghton’s first very own pumpkin parch is now open
Ribbon cutting.
Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier
SHF Gala held in the Northern Center ballrooms
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundations raises money for childhood cancer
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland sculpture park.