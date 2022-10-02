Michigan State House representative tours Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday.

35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court.

During the meet and greet, students from the Northern Michigan University Democratic Club met and asked questions. Bolden said meetings like Saturday’s are key to community outreach.

“Meeting college students or any young people really just fills my heart because we know that there are our future. We need them to get involved so that folks like me can retire when it comes time,” Rep. Harris Bolden said.

After Bolden leaves Marquette, her next stop on the list is Detroit this Monday.

