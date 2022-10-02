‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundations raises money for childhood cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) hosted its 11th annual gala Saturday evening at the Northern Center.

The event is brought together with all sorts of sponsors to raise funds for many causes. This year the SHF partnered with the District 10 Lions and will donate $15,000.

“When we got the application from the Lions, it really was a slam dunk. When we look at childhood cancer and we look at the types of children that are going through this and the hardships that families have with bills, this was right in our wheelhouse,” Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie said.

This is the first time a Lions Club has partnered with the gala and the President of U.P. Lions Serve, Gary Perala said it’s special.

“It feels great, they’re an amazing organization located right here in our backyard. The things that they do for organizations like us is unbelievable and we’re just super happy to be a part of it,” Perala said.

LaJoie said planning for next year’s gala will begin in November and the announcement for next year’s partner will be in December or January.

