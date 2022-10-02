Houghton’s first very own pumpkin parch is now open

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Stowaway Farms had a grand opening for its brand new pumpkin patch.

At this point in time, this is the City of Houghton’s first and only pumpkin patch. To celebrate this grand opening, Stowaway Farms had multiple events going on in addition to the pumpkin patch. Those events include things like face painting, games, a play area, photo ops, food and a haunted forest walk. They even had baby cows walking around.

Stowaway Farm Owner Angela Rossitto said she is excited to finally get this farm going up and going. She also said some of the events they had this weekend will be the same events that will be available when the farm is open.

“So it’s just the same sort of deal that we will have every day that we are open,” said Rossitto.”So, we have an area for games and play things for little kids and then we will have a lot of photo opportunities.”

Stowaway Farms is looking to do more events next year including a possible corn maze and sunflower area.

