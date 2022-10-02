Houghton’s first very own pumpkin parch is now open

Houghton’s first pumpkin patch is finally open for business.
Family time.
Family time.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Stowaway Farms had a grand opening for its brand new pumpkin patch.

At this point in time, this is the City of Houghton’s first and only pumpkin patch. To celebrate this grand opening, Stowaway Farms had multiple events going on in addition to the pumpkin patch. Those events include things like face painting, games, a play area, photo ops, food and a haunted forest walk. They even had baby cows walking around.

Stowaway Farm Owner Angela Rossitto said she is excited to finally get this farm going up and going. She also said some of the events they had this weekend will be the same events that will be available when the farm is open.

“So it’s just the same sort of deal that we will have every day that we are open,” said Rossitto.”So, we have an area for games and play things for little kids and then we will have a lot of photo opportunities.”

Stowaway Farms is looking to do more events next year including a possible corn maze and sunflower area.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Competency exam ordered for suspect charged with homicide in death of L’Anse man
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
generic fatal fire
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Ribbon cutting.
Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier
SHF Gala held in the Northern Center ballrooms
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundations raises money for childhood cancer
Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden meets with NMU students
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland sculpture park.