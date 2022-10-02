Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier

Houghton celebrates the Fall Fest with a ceremony for its new pier.
Ribbon cutting.
Ribbon cutting.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton started off the Fall Festival with a ribbon cutting for their new pier on Saturday.

This project was funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, said the inspiration came from years of planning.

“There were a lot of ideas over the years for what to do with this area and in 2018,” said Waara. “Some said we don’t have the room in the middle of town to do something like this and I said, ‘Let’s make more room.’ So that’s what we’ve done, we moved the waterfront out a bit and formalized it with this area.”

The event featured multiple autumn-themed activities such as live music, cider, doughnuts, faced painting, hay rides, and even pumpkin bowling. You could also make your own cider. Waara also said this project was created to help the city thrive.

“This was done to help downtown Houghton,” said Waara. “To help the citizens of Houghton have a place to celebrate but when you really get down to it, people from all over the area will be able to enjoy what we have here.”

Waara is also hoping the locals will take advantage of this new pier, as it is now a key piece of the community.

Houghton native Ben Galetto expressed that he really just came out here to have a great time and also enjoy some great snacks.

“I came with my girlfriend to see what was going on,” said Galetto. “Get some doughnuts, get some cider, and just have a good time.”

Next, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will be demolishing a parking lot and turning it into a contributing part of downtown Houghton.

