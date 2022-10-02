Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette

Fabric for sale at the Everything Sewing and Quilting sale.
Fabric for sale at the Everything Sewing and Quilting sale.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs.

It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.

Everything from sewing machines to fat quarters are on sale.

“If you’re a beginning sewer, we have machines at very reasonable prices. We have thread, scissors, rulers, books, patterns, pre-cut fabric. A lot of quilters know precuts,” said Cynthia Yakel, a quilter with Marquette County Quilters Association.

The sale began Sunday and continues through Tuesday. It’s open noon until 5 p.m.

