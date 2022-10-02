Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain.

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.

Organizers say the event was fun for people of all ages.

“We have bounce houses, face painting, some kids’ area games and stuff to play,” said Mindy Meyers, Downtown Iron Mountain program director. “We saw a lot of people polka dancing today and just enjoying community and being able to be out in this beautiful weather.”

Iron Mountain’s Oktoberfest was Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. CT.

