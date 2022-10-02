Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

An Iron Mountain man rocking his lederhosen.
An Iron Mountain man rocking his lederhosen.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain.

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.

Organizers say the event was fun for people of all ages.

“We have bounce houses, face painting, some kids’ area games and stuff to play,” said Mindy Meyers, Downtown Iron Mountain program director. “We saw a lot of people polka dancing today and just enjoying community and being able to be out in this beautiful weather.”

Iron Mountain’s Oktoberfest was Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
generic fatal fire
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Competency exam ordered for suspect charged with homicide in death of L’Anse man
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Family time.
Houghton’s first very own pumpkin parch is now open
Ribbon cutting.
Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier
SHF Gala held in the Northern Center ballrooms
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundation raises money for childhood cancer
Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden meets with NMU students
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette