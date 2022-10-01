Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS

Dogs and their humans at Strut your Mutt.
Dogs and their humans at Strut your Mutt.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS.

Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.

“It’s just so great that we have a community that wants to come out. It’s a lot of fun to see all the different breeds of dogs and to just be with like-minded people that have a passion for animals,” said Bill Brutto, the executive director for UPAWS.

UPAWS now has an Empty the Shelter event. The adoption fee is waived for animals one year and older. It began Saturday and continues through the following Saturday.

