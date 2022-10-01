Pleasant conditions for the rest of the weekend

Spotty light showers are looking to affect some in the Upper Peninsula today but will mostly be isolated. But the big story this weekend and the next few days it pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s but will gradually cool down as the weekend progresses. So, be sure to enjoy the nice conditions throughout the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; mild with occasional breeze

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Monday: Patchy frost in the morning; mild conditions in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Tuesday: Warmer air with increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the afternoon and evening with cooling air

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more chances of scattered rain; breezy winds

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.