Partridge Creek Farm Showcases Memorial Sun Flower Garden

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Today, Partridge Creek Farms displayed their sunflower garden located at 1st and High Street in Ishpeming.

This garden was created to represent solidarity with Ukraine, as sunflowers are the country’s national flower. Partridge Creek Farms Director May Tsupros said they wanted to pay tribute to Ukraine while bringing some natural beauty to downtown Ishpeming.

“Sunflowers are beautiful and they make people happier,” said Tsupros. “They represent the sun and we know that people love flocking down to Halls Farm in Rock, Michigan. So we said let’s bring our very own sunflower farm to the downtown middle of Ishpeming.”

Before this garden was created, it was just an abandoned lot. That is until the Marquette County Land Bank Authority and the Community Foundation Of Marquette County partnered with Partridge Creek to transform it.

Tsupros also said they chose this spot because of the area’s potential.

“Bob and Sheral Maryette deemed this area of Ishpeming the Inspiration Zone several years ago,” said Tsupros. “It’s an area that has a lot of vacant lots but the community and the residents are excited to change it over to something beautiful and something really exciting for the community.”

Up next for Partridge Creek Farms they have an event coming up next Tuesday where the Ishpeming fifth grade class will be selling vegetables from the school farm. This event will take place at the corner of Cleveland and Third Street from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

