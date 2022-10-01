Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland sculpture park.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe held the second annual Fall Phantasm Saturday at Lakenenland Sculpture Park.

The event follows Marquette Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for the community to create and share art.

This year the theme was the “Festival of Myth and Fire” and it featured a wide variety of food as well as artwork.

“You basically have every discipline of the performing arts, all right here, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. We’re talking dance, music, theatre. Everything under the sun, right here,” said Michael Bradford, the president of Marquette Fringe.

Bradford says Marquette Fringe hopes to have more events in the future.

For more information about Marquette Fringe visit their website here.

