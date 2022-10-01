Huskies sweep Lakers Friday in the Soo

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team picked up win number 10 on the season with a 3-0 sweep at Lake Superior State. The Huskies defeated the Lakers for the 24th straight time 25-14, 25-18, and 25-18 Friday at Bud Cooper Gymnasium.

“We’re pleased with the way we came in and played tonight. I thought we were fairly clean with our first ball touch and our passing continues to improve, said Michigan Tech coach Matt Jennings. “Offensively, Makena and Morgan each had really nice performances again and Lina did a great job finding her hitters. Now we’re on to Big Rapids to prepare for a good Ferris team.”

Tech improved to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in the GLIAC. Nine of the 10 wins have been in straight sets. The Huskies closed set one on a 13-2 run. Makena Wesol tallied four kills during the run and five in the set. Tech hit .242 and forced the home team into 11 attacking errors.

The second set had four early ties before the Huskies used a 6-1 run to take a lead they would never look back on. Kaycee Meiners stepped in late with a pair of kills in her first action of the season, and Wesol finished off the set with a kill, putting down five for the second straight set.

Tech never trailed in the third and used an 8-3 run to lead 16-8. Lindy Oujiri and Jillian Kuizenga each tallied three kills in the third, and Meiners put down the match-clinching kill. Carissa Beyer had eight digs in the final frame.

Makena Wesol finished with a match-high 12 kills, hitting double figures for the second straight match while hitting .370. Lindy Oujiri added seven kills while Morgan Radtke and Jillian Kuizenga each tallied six. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the attack with 33 assists. Carissa Beyer (12 digs), Meg Raabe (10 digs), and Grace Novotny (9 digs) led the defense.

Tech wraps up the five-match road trip at Ferris State on Saturday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated Northern Michigan 3-1 Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.