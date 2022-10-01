Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Homecoming Parade took place on Monday, Sept. 30 before the high school’s Friday night football game.

The school’s LGBTQ+ Pride Club was given permission to take part in the parade.

This comes after the Gwinn School District was given permission to take part in the parade.

The superintendent previously told TV6 that the decision was made after meeting with lawyers, adding the flags were not following school policy.

Former Gwinn Community Schools substitute teacher Kursten Mottes spoke about LGBTQ+ awareness after the parade.

“Right now I was wanna make the environment safe for my kids. I love them,” Mottes said. “I’ve got a group of kids that I care about so deeply and I want them to come to school and feel loved. A lot of these kids go home to homes that aren’t safe or don’t have a lot of love.”

TV6 continues to follow the debate surrounding the flags.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.