Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida.

Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up.

He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other re-building supplies to help where he can. He said he hopes to bring a little light to a dark situation and he’s leaving Saturday evening.

“Bring some hope,” said Filizetti. “They’ve gone through a lot, it’s very traumatic. I think it’s just now starting to sink in maybe a little bit what lies ahead. Maybe we can share that there are people out here thinking about them and willing to do whatever we can to help.”

The drive from Gwinn to Englewood is about 1,600 miles and takes about 26 hours by car.

