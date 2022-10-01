Defensive battle ends in a scoreless tie for Northern Michigan against Michigan Tech

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A solid defensive effort from the Michigan Tech Huskies resulted in a 0-0 tie Friday night in the Superior Dome. The Wildcats (7-1-3, 4-1-2) ramped up the pressure as the game went on, but despite several looks late, MTU was up to the task as each team takes a point in the GLIAC standings. NMU outshot MTU by ten (13-3) in the contest and managed six shots on goal. MTU’s lone shot on goal came in the 5th minute.

Five minutes into the action, Michigan Tech fired away with the first corner kick, but the kick cleared the box and a group of Huskies. A few moments later, Shenae Kreps came up with a big save to keep MTU at bay early. NMU’s first good look came off the foot of Caitlyn Trombley in the 25th minute, but a failed effort to get it on frame from just inside the box kept the pressure off the Huskies goaltender. The ‘Cats were presented with their first corner at the 31st minute, but the excitement was muted as a header attempt sailed across to the opposite sideline.

Trombley sent a beautiful crosser nearing ten minutes left in the stanza, but neither Pietila or Kastamo were unable to get to it just outside the far post. Off a free kick, MTU’s Cassie Bonifas had the best look of the night as her kick cranked off the post. A foot further right and Tech would have found themselves on the board first. That was the best opportunity of the half. Michigan Tech’s early shot on goal remained the only one of the half, as the score read 0-0 at the halftime horn.

Isabelle Brusilow finally got a shot on goal for NMU four minutes into second-half action, but it was an easy uncontested save for MTU’s keeper. MTU had their second quality look with a free kick outside the box, but the Wildcat wall blocked the ball before an opportunity could arise. The Green and Gold started to create pressure, with good shots on net within a minute of each other. Gracie VanLangevelde was up for the challenge in goal for Michigan Tech.

With 2:30 to go, a well-executed crosser got to the head of Justina L’Esperance for a great look, but the goalkeeper played it perfectly to keep it scoreless. Michigan Tech’s defense executed a solid game plan for the entirety of the match as NMU and MTU played to a scoreless draw.

The Wildcats will host Davenport and Grand Valley State on October 7 and 9 respectively. Each game will take place at the NMU Soccer Field.

