Big Red Barn hosts Pumpkin Fest

The Big Red Barn's Pumpkin Fest features a pumpkin patch among many other attractions.
The Big Red Barn's Pumpkin Fest features a pumpkin patch among many other attractions.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara is welcoming October with pumpkins.

The Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin is hosting Pumpkin Fest every weekend this October. The festival features food, tractor rides, a corn maze, and, of course, pumpkins. This year, the Big Red Barn unveiled a new ride – the Super Truck.

According to organizers, the Super Truck is the most popular attraction this year. Organizers also say the event is fun for everyone.

“It’s definitely a fun, family event,” said Brenda Swanson, Big Red Barn part-owner. “We have so many people thanking us for doing this, especially in our area. There’s not a whole lot in our area like this. It’s very reasonable. People just love it.”

Pumpkin Fest at the Big Red Barn will be open Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. CT until 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Competency exam ordered for suspect charged with homicide in death of L’Anse man
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
generic fatal fire
Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Dogs and their humans at Strut your Mutt.
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS
Pride float.
Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade
Sunflower
Partridge Creek Farm Showcases Memorial Sun Flower Garden
What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy.
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time