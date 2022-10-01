Big Red Barn hosts Pumpkin Fest

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara is welcoming October with pumpkins.

The Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin is hosting Pumpkin Fest every weekend this October. The festival features food, tractor rides, a corn maze, and, of course, pumpkins. This year, the Big Red Barn unveiled a new ride – the Super Truck.

According to organizers, the Super Truck is the most popular attraction this year. Organizers also say the event is fun for everyone.

“It’s definitely a fun, family event,” said Brenda Swanson, Big Red Barn part-owner. “We have so many people thanking us for doing this, especially in our area. There’s not a whole lot in our area like this. It’s very reasonable. People just love it.”

Pumpkin Fest at the Big Red Barn will be open Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. CT until 5 p.m. CT.

