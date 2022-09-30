‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot

Lottery winner Preston Maki
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A normal trip to the grocery store ended with a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket.

46-year-old Preston Maki won a $190,736 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game on Thursday, Aug. 18. He matched all five winning numbers drawn that evening: 05-12-16-17-29.

“I was finishing up my day at work when my wife sent me a text message asking me to make a stop for groceries on my way home,” said Maki. “I usually don’t play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is more than $200,000, but I saw it was close and decided to buy five easy picks.”

Maki adds, “The next morning, I was in the kitchen and scanned the ticket with the Lottery’s mobile app and saw I was the jackpot winner! Winning is so unimaginable!”

With his winnings, Maki plans to share with family and then invest the remainder.

He bought the winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 3630 U.S. 41 West in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

