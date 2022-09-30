VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman caught in dangerous flood waters from Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a dramatic video of the woman being pulled to safety by a team of deputies.

Authorities said the woman’s car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters near Dean and Lake Underhill roads after the Little Econ River surged due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle, and a team of five deputies formed a human chain to pull the woman to safety.

Deputies said the rushing water was at least 10 feet deep where they found the woman.

The Associated Press reports that rescue crews in Florida have piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings since the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is heading for another landfall in South Carolina. (CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC)

