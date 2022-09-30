US-41 reopens after truck fire

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette.

The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

TV6 reached out to Marquette Police and Fire, but they are not releasing any information at this time.

