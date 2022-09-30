Preparing for life after death

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Talking about your own death isn’t usually easy, but it’s a necessary conversation.

Making post-death arrangements before you die can take a large burden off of your family’s shoulders.

Attorney Trish Davis and Funeral Director Mark Canale talk in more detail about pre-planning your will or other funeral arrangements.

Davis says you should know what you want to happen after you die before you contact an estate attorney.

You should be able to answer the following before making the call.

1. What do you own and how do you own it?

2. What do you want to happen with your kids?

3. Do you have a personal representative/executor?

4. How do you want your assets distributed?

5. Have you found an estate planning or elder law attorney?

Elements of a will and why someone should create one.

You can contact Trish Davis at Kendricks, Bordeau, Keefe, Seavoy & Reilly, P.C. at (906) 226-2543.

You can contact Mark Canale at the Canale Tonella Funeral Home at (906) 226-2711.

