Pizza With a Purpose returns for 6th year

Pizza with a Purpose hosted the sixth annual suicide prevention event.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising has partnered with Alger County Communities That Care (AC3) to highlight suicide prevention through Pizza With A Purpose.

AC3 Member Mary Jo O’halloran-Torongo said the annual event has become quite a success.

“We have raised over $120,000 over the past five years and we are looking again to raise a lot of money today and tomorrow,” said O’halloran-Torongo. “As I said earlier it goes right back into our schools our communities. Anything we make stays right here in Alger county.”

O’halloran-Torongo also said proceeds will be used to add resources in the community like social workers and counselors. She said having these resources in schools will give students the skills they need to better manage their emotions. AC3 President Bobbi Ayotte said they have seen first-hand the difference that available counselors can make and they continue to learn what mental health needs are.

“Last year we actually had 2,000 visits amongst our schools, visits with our kids to our social workers,” said Ayotte. “So we know they’re being utilized and I feel like we are just understanding what we need to look for which is how to get people help.”

Friday is the last day to buy a slice for the cause. You can get pizza or pasta with two toppings for only $12.

Up next for AC3 – on Oct. 20 it will have a suicide survivor named Kevin Hines who will speak to the youth about mental health.

