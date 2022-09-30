Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part.

Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.

Students say educating people on history is the first step toward healing.

“We want to be able to acknowledge these things that’ve happened to us,” said Shelby Boggs, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. “Because we as communities can’t heal, we can’t move forward until we can truly face the gravity of the Indian Boarding School System.”

This event was a continuation of the orange flag installation the group did on Sunday. To learn more about indigenous history and NMU’s Center for Native American Studies, click here.

