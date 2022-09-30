Marquette Township Board hears options from MCRC for Forestville bypass proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a joint work session was held between the Marquette Township Board and the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC). The groups discussed plans for a Forestville housing development and the township roads likely to be impacted.

Jim Iwanicki, MCRC Engineer Manager, explained the options and issues around the new development by Longyear. Longyear has announced a site plan for the development that would see more than 200 units constructed.

The commission is looking at options including a possible bypass due to added traffic at the intersection of Wright Street and Forestville. Iwanicki said during the meeting it is the most dangerous intersection in the township based on traffic crash data. Iwanicki also explained any of the proposed plans could cost millions of dollars and that getting funding could take years.

“The Township Board is trying to learn all of the information they need to learn in order to make a good decision in the best interest of the entire township. So, what’s necessary in order for the township to accept the type of growth that we expect to see in the near future,” said Jon Kangas, Marquette Township manager.

As this was a work session no action was taken by the Marquette Township Board Thursday night.

