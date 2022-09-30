Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
Multiple departments gathered on Baraga Avenue
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Brockway Mountain was named as the Best Place to Take in Fall Colors in Lake Superior...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas
Live Music Friday
UMT Episode #130, Segment 3