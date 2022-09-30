M-28 construction in Munising expected to wrap up before end of year

Construction on M-28 in Munising is almost done.
road
road(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There has been a three-year project that has made multiple improvements to downtown Munising on highway M-28.

Those improvements include the downtown sidewalks and a roundabout. This project is also currently making some major upgrades to the city’s sewer system in the Browns Addition neighborhood on the west side of Munising. The rebuild M-28 project is finally wrapping up construction this year.

This project was created to fix other things in downtown Munising including resurfacing the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. There are still a few more things that have to be done before this project is officially concluded. One of those things is adjusting the levels of manhole covers.

Michigan Department Of Transportation Communication Representative Dan Weingarten said this was a very expensive project.

“It was a $15.5 million project to rebuild 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brooks Street and Commercial Street in Munising,” said Weingarten. “Then resurface the highway from the commercial street on the west end.”

Weingarten also said construction will be over before the year 2023 begins.

