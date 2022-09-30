Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire
Photo of home damaged in Ishpeming fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.

Crews began working to put out the fire and it was contained in 30 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene for three and a half hours to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. The home is a total loss.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The resident has been offered assistance from Pigs and Heat and the Red Cross.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Negaunee City Fire, Marquette County Rescue 131, UP Health System EMS, Ishpeming Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Central Dispatch, UPPCO and Semco.

