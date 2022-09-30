Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down

By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years.

“The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is very dangerous. It’s an eyesore in the neighborhood,” said Lorna Carey, Dickinson County Treasurer & Land Bank chairperson.

The Dickinson County Land Bank acquired the building last year after two failed auctions. The demolition project will cost about $80,000 and is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

“The county board has generously given the land bank a grant for $80,000 to do this. It is going to cost most of it to get the project done,” Carey said.

Carey has been in contact with neighboring property owners about the project.

“They are happy about it,” Carey explained. “Some are concerned about the potential for dust. We had to have the asbestos abated. There should be nothing unsafe.

Demolition work will begin Monday. Bill Neuens enterprises has been contracted for the job. The workers will use water on the debris to limit dust.

“We have asked the neighbors to keep their doors and windows closed during the demo,” Carey said.

The project is expected to last two weeks. There are no plans for redevelopment of the lot at this time, Dickinson County hopes to sell it at a later date.

North Elementary School is about a mile away, and Carey said over the next few weeks, parents who take their children to school should try and avoid Fifth Street if possible and go around the project and use Fourth Street to get to the elementary school.

