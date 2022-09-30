Finlandia Volleyball earns four set win over Bay

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had their second straight double-double as the Finlandia University volleyball team (1-15) knocked off Bay College (8-10) 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21), Thursday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

In the first set, Finlandia came out like gangbusters getting off to a 9-2 lead. Bay College rolled out a 5-1 run to close to 10-7. Back to back kills from Perala started an 8-2 run that sealed the set.

In the second set, the Lions and Norse went back-and-forth early on. Bay College picked up an ace to close the gap to 10-8. FinnU went on a 9-4 run to take control.

In the third set, it was another battle most of the way. The Norse appeared to be on the way to a win with an 18-15 lead. Djerf got two kills and Finlandia forced an error to tie the set at 18-18.

Up 21-20, Bay College reeled off four straight points to stay alive.

In the fourth set, the Norse looked ready to force a fifth set with a 10-5 lead. The Lions chipped away and took the lead, 16-15 on a smash by freshman Avani Gill.

Bay College came back to tie it at 16. FinnU surged ahead at 21-17. The Norse pulled to 22-20. Finlandia was up 24-21 when Perala found the back corner to end the match.

For Finlandia, Djerf had 18 kills, 13 digs and hit .325 while Perala had 18 kills, 26 digs and four service aces. Freshman Taryn Orn had 22 digs and sophomore Anna Navarro recorded 41 assists.

For Bay College, Riley Johnson had 11 kills and hit .417 and Tori Jandt had 20 digs.

Finlandia hits the road, Friday, Oct. 7 playing Moody Bible and Mount Mary. The matches are scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., CST, Respectively.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.