Finlandia Men fall one goal short at Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (3-4-3) lost 2-1 to Albion (4-4-1), Thursday night at Davis Athletic Complex.

At the 10:38 mark, Albion converted a penalty kick to go up 1-0. About three minutes later, freshman Skylar Thomas scored off a pass from freshman Jordaan Miranda to tie it up.

At the 20:01 mark, the Brittons scored to take the lead back. Both teams had several strong scoring opportunities the rest of the way, which were denied.

Finlandia had nine shots with seven on goal, three corner kicks and were called for 11 fouls. Senior Brendan Christian had nine saves.

Albion had 23 shots with 11 on goal, seven corner kicks and were called for 12 fouls. Anton Favre had six saves.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Oct. 1 playing Maranatha Baptist. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

