Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 8196 River street in the Village of Nahma.

Firefighters from Nahma and surrounding townships fought the fire for several hours.

Once the fire was extinguished, a 67-year-old male was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Agencies assisting with the fire included Nahma, Garden, Ensign and Thompson Fire Departments, Rampart and Tri Star EMS, MSP Fire Investigation Unit, Delta County Central Dispatch and The Delta County Medical Examiners Office.

Several volunteers also assisted including the American Red Cross and the Delta County Victim’s Services Unit.

