Fatal house fire in Nahma under investigation

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 26, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 8196 River street in the Village of Nahma.

Firefighters from Nahma and surrounding townships fought the fire for several hours.

Once the fire was extinguished, a 67-year-old male was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Agencies assisting with the fire included Nahma, Garden, Ensign and Thompson Fire Departments, Rampart and Tri Star EMS, MSP Fire Investigation Unit, Delta County Central Dispatch and The Delta County Medical Examiners Office.

Several volunteers also assisted including the American Red Cross and the Delta County Victim’s Services Unit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forestville Site Plan
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
Brock Tessman has been named the next president of Northern Michigan University
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
Multiple departments gathered on Baraga Avenue
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
Brockway Mountain was named as the Best Place to Take in Fall Colors in Lake Superior...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula named USA Today’s Best Fall Foliage Destination
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

A new shooting range accessible to people with disabilities is moving forward in Richmond...
DNR finalizes new ADA accessible shooting range in Richmond Township
Off-and-on isolated light showers but prevailing sunshine this weekend under a mild and dry...
Brush of light showers yet sunny abundance this weekend
U.P. Veterans see the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.
A ‘once in a lifetime experience’ on the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight
The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.
Autism Café: A new, safe place for families to network