Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette

Some of the fabric available at the Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale
Some of the fabric available at the Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette.

The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.

Organizers say there will be items for all levels of quilters.

“If you’re a beginner quilter, there is everything in this sale for you,” said Cynthia Yackel, Marquette County Quilters Association member. “If you’re an advanced, experienced quilter, there is everything in this sale for you.”

The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale will be Oct. 2-4 from noon until 5 p.m. at the Women’s Federation Club House.

