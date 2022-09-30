DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP

A public forum ‘gobble gobbled’ Thursday about an increased population of turkeys moving north in Upper Michigan
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P.

Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw.

The Michigan DNR says that’s because turkeys are hardy birds and eat almost anything. It also attributes artificial feeding to the rising populations and expanding territory.

“To me the more turkeys you have the better. I really enjoy it,” said Ryan McGillivray, a DNR biologist. “It’s a really fun activity in the spring. It’s a great sport to get new hunters and youth hunters out.”

It’s just in time for Thanksgiving too, when many people seek turkeys.

“It’s one of the few species in Michigan where we’re actually seeing a really good incline in hunters and new hunters in the sport as well as female hunters,” added McGillivray.

Turkey season is happening now and there is a limit of one turkey per person this fall.

