Cleveland-Cliff, United Steelworkers ratify new labor contract

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has announced Friday that employees represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) at its Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota have ratified new 47-month labor agreements at those locations.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO said, “We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable, and beneficial for our employees, their families, and the company. With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these agreements.”

