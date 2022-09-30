City of Houghton to celebrate first annual Fall Fest

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s first annual Fall Fest opens Saturday morning to celebrate the beginning of the season with the community.

The festival will offer a wide selection of autumn-related activities including live music, tractor rides along the waterfront and picking out pumpkins.

Participants can even press their own cider from fresh apples and enjoy free doughnuts provided by Keweenaw Coffee Works.

Local stores and businesses are also joining in with fall-themed specials.

The festival is put on by the city of Houghton, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and Visit Keweenaw in Calumet.

“This is the first time we’ve had this event in a while,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “So for us, what would be successful is if people come down, see the new pier, experience the new community space, patron some of the downtown businesses and people just have a good time and enjoy each other’s company.”

The majority of activities can be found on the newly completed pier in downtown Houghton, which will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The fest begins this Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

